A house fire in the 1300 block of Angier Avenue in Durham. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive house fire broke out in Durham on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

On Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to a fire in the 1300 block of Angier Avenue.

This is the fifth house fire in Durham in the past two weeks. CBS 17 previously reported on July 2, two abandoned homes were on fire in the area of Angier Avenue and South Holman Street. Durham Fire PIO Pat Brickman told CBS 17 both house fires are being investigated as arson.

A house fire in the 1300 block of Angier Avenue in Durham. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

Officials respond to a house fire in the 1300 block of Angier Avenue. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

A house fire in the 1300 block of Angier Avenue in Durham. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

On Tuesday, another house fire was reported in the 1500 block of East Pettigrew Street. The home was abandoned and no one was injured. The fire is being investigated as an arson.

Brickman did not say if the fifth house fire is related to the other fires.