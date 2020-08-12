Massive fire in Durham destroys section of apartments under construction

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire that broke out late Tuesday night destroyed part of a Durham construction project.

The fire broke out just before midnight Tuesday at an apartment building construction site on Yancey Street between Gordon and Duke streets near the Durham Freeway, according to Durham fire officials.

When fire crews first arrived, an entire section of the building was fully-involved in flames, according to Dan Cremeans, a Durham division fire chief.

That section later collapsed, Cremeans said.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and fire crews were continuing to work on “hot spots,” he said.

About 60 firefighters were working at the scene after a second alarm was sounded for the blaze, Cremeans said.

No one was injured, he said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: