An abandoned home in Durham catches fire on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Battalion Chief R. Ray of the Durham Fire Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Durham responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning to find large flames and dense smoke.

The home was found to be abandoned, according to Durham Division Chief Bryan Baker. Crews arrived at the scene of the fire just before 5:30 a.m. and quickly got it tamed and extinguished.

No injuries to humans or pets were reported.

The Durham Fire Department is now conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.