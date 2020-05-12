Mayor: Durham to ‘simplify,’ extend stay-at-home order; will keep face mask policy in place

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s stay-at-home order will be extended past this Friday, Mayor Steve Schewel said Tuesday.

The mayor’s said the official announcement will come later this week, but he did provide some details of what to expect.

Schewel said the order will be simplified and that they’re adopting the state’s order with some local restrictions.

For example, Durham’s face covering requirement will stay in place. Schewel also said that they will take the state’s lead and won’t make any changes to rules involving retail businesses.

“We’ve been encouraged by the governor and by the state department of health to have our order that is more appropriate for an urban area and we will continue to do so,” he said.

The full details of the order will be made clear later this week.

