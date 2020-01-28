McDougald Terrace residents expected to return home in 2-3 weeks as repairs begin, DHA CEO says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 300 families displaced due to carbon monoxide issues in Durham’s McDougald Terrace housing complex are expected to return home in approximately two to three weeks, according to Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott.

Scott says hotels for residents are booked through February 7 and the city expects to have the stays extended for those affected until repairs are complete and residents are allowed to come home.

The total cost of repairs are estimated at $4.3 million.

Scott says licensed contractors have begun performing mechanical and plumbing work. Electrical issues are expected to be fixed in a week. Heaters are being replaced in homes and hot water heaters are being replaced “as needed”, Scott says.

Any stove with elevated carbon monoxide readings will be replaced.

The city has spent $1.3 million to help relocate residents.

The money has been used for hotel costs, stipends for residents, security at McDougald Terrace, preliminary inspections and transportation for residents.

Residents have been able to use the provided transportation for doctor’s visits, trips to work as well as making sure children get to school. Scott says residents are also able to go to city meetings and other city-sanctioned events relevant to repairs at McDougald Terrace.

Scott says at this time, residents will not be required to pay rent for the month of February.

According to Scott, that’s about $75,000 of rent that residents will not be required to pay.

No eviction notices will be given out to residents if they were not able to pay their rent in January to Durham’s portfolio of housing complexes.

The funding for the work done at McDougald Terrace as well as costs for relocation has been coming out of Durham’s capital fund, which is about $7 million.

Scott says DHA is applying for emergency capital funds at the federal level to replace the money being used to repair homes and take care of residents.