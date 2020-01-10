McDougald Terrace residents to remain displaced for at least another week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents who evacuated a Durham affordable housing community amid carbon monoxide concerns will be displaced for at least another week, officials said Friday.

There are still 127 unoccupied units left to inspect at McDougald Terrace, including the work being done Friday. Inspections of occupied units were completed Thursday.

Elevated carbon monoxide levels were found in 34 more units on Thursday, bringing the total thus far to 84.

About 270 families are in hotels, officials said. A community meeting will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Burton Elementary School. Transportation and lunch will be provided.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement that said preliminary and confirmatory testing showed three recent infant deaths in Durham County were not linked to carbon monoxide.

Last week, officials with EMS said at a community meeting that two infant deaths at McDougald Terrace may have been linked to the recent carbon monoxide exposures at the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

Officials with the Medical Examiner’s office did not release the causes of death.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now