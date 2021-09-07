Meals on Wheels Durham starts hot meal deliveries again for the first time since pandemic started

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time since the pandemic started a year and a half ago, Meals on Wheels Durham started delivering hot meals to seniors and homebound individuals again.

In April 2020 when the pandemic first started, the organization started delivering frozen meals only and limited in-person engagement with clients.

But starting on Tuesday, they went back to delivering hot meals again, which allows them to have more in-person contact with clients.

“In the interim during COVID, we would do wellness calls twice a week, but hot meals allow us to see our clients daily,” said Jason Peace, executive director of Meals on Wheels Durham. “I think having that connection with our volunteers and our clients is really important.”

After consulting with medical professionals, the organization said it was given the go-ahead to start delivering hot meals again if it follows COVID protocols and people wear masks during the deliveries.

Organizers said they serve more than 500 meals to seniors and homebound adults daily.