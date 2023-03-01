DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Meals on Wheels Durham announced it will be taking part in the national March for Meals celebration.

Officials said this is the 21st annual March for Meals, which focuses on the work with older adults.

The March for Meals celebration marks when in 1972 “President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors aged 60 and older.”

Officials said there will be activities and events throughout March that will highlight the importance of advocacy and helping to “alleviate senior hunger and isolation.”

“Last year, we provided – along with community partners and the help of 692 volunteers – over 155,000 meals to 971 clients,” said Jason Peace, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Durham. “While we are proud of the accomplishments we’ve made together, there are still hundreds of hungry and isolated seniors in our city that need our intervention.”

