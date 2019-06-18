Measles ruled out in Durham County after recent scare, health officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Additional testing has ruled out measles after recent reports of possible exposure, according to a press release from the Durham County Department of Public Health.

The two sites of the possible exposures were Bean Traders Coffee and the Goddard School. Officials said Saturday they informed the public “out of an abundance of caution.”

A preliminary test had come back positive, officials said at a press conference Monday.

“Measles can present in individuals with a history of international or domestic travel to areas where there are reported measles transmission. Initial symptoms can present 8-12 days after an exposure and include cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes,” the news release said.

There were three cases of measles in North Carolina in 2018. There have been none yet almost halfway through 2019.

