Meet Protect3d, a Durham-based startup recognized by the NFL for their innovative work in player safety

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Meet Protect3d, stylized with a “3” for its three founders but pronounced “protected” is a Durham based startup specializing in customized 3D modeled medical devices for athletes.

Founded by a team of former Duke football players – Kevin Gehsmann, Tim Skapek & Clark Blueitt who were interested in exploring the use of 3D printing, the company offers a wide range of custom 3D devices like thumb and forearm guards, as well as devices for certain bone fractures and more.

Their work is defined by a three-step process: A 3D scan, computer design (CAD) & finally the 3D printing process. According to Protect3d, the entire process takes less than a week.

The team received $50,000 from the NFL’s 1st & Future competition at the Super Bowl for their work in innovations to advance health and safety.

Former Duke star Daniel Jones suffered a broken collarbone injury while playing for the Blue Devils. The injury usually requires extensive recovery time. With the help of the team of Protect3d, a custom, 3D printed device for Jones’ collarbone got him back on the field within three weeks!

Recently, Protect3d began a pilot program with NC State’s football team & for a couple of Duke guys wearing NC State gear, that was a sight for me — a wolfpack alum to see.

Protect3d says they have worked with various other teams in other sports and hope that their recognition from the NFL will help them reach newer clients.

