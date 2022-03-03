DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A new baby lemur has joined the Duke Lemur Center.

Silas the lemur, who is officially a Coquerel sifakas, was born Jan. 12 and is the second addition to the center in 2022, the Center tweeted on Thursday.

The Duke Lemur Center said Silas has been working hard to grow strong enough to “take on the forest” and join “his siblings in their Natural Habitat Enclosure this summer.”

Silas has two older siblings, Didius, who was born in 2020, and Cassia, who was born in 2021, the Center’s website said.

Lemur lovers can learn more about Silas and Coquerel sifakas here.