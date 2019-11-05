Member urges Durham city council to take more immediate action in light of spree of violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – After a violent week in the Bull City, one city council leader called for the city to take immediate action following a string of drive-by shootings in Durham.

Since Oct. 28, there have been at least seven shootings that left two people dead and several others injured.

Councilmember DeDreana Freeman took a few minutes during the city council meeting to call for the city to take more immediate action following the string of violence.

“I just wanted to make sure that we acknowledge that fear is apart of that process and recognize the trauma of having someone ripped from your community due to gun violence,” Freeman said.

Freeman told the council that there have been 145 people shot in Durham from January through the end of September. There have been more than 500 reported shootings during that time frame.

“I know we have the long-range plans of attacking root causes — which are commendable, along with community health and safety, especially with the conversations we’ve been having getting the task force set up,” Freeman said. “But that’s like, what, a year or so away? These hurts and these harms are being caused right now.”

Freeman called for the city council to listen to the Durham Chief of Police’s call to add more police officers to the force. She also called for the city to consider adding more resources to Durham Parks and Recreation’s after school programs.

“I really want to lean in and say that we can do more,” Freeman said.

Mayor Steve Schewel said everything Freeman mentioned is important and he acknowledged the need for there to be more resources in the community.

“The police can’t do it alone, its got to be a community effort, and I very much appreciate what you have to say,” Schewel said.

Freeman said some community members are planning a day of healing at Rock Quarry Park in Durham on Nov. 17.

The community will be talking about the need to offer more community resources to youth in Durham in hopes of curbing gun violence in Durham.

