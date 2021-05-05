Memphis City Council approves Durham’s C.J. Davis as next police chief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) — City councilors in Memphis, Tennessee, have approved the hiring of C.J. Davis, the first woman to lead the city’s police department.

The City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Davis as chief of the Memphis Police Department. Davis replaces Michael Rallings, who is retiring. She starts the job on June 14.

A former member of the police department in Atlanta, Davis had served as police chief in Durham, North Carolina, since 2016. Davis was the selection of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who said she stood out due to her leadership experience in Atlanta and Durham.

Davis takes over leadership of a Memphis police force that saw a record number of homicides last year, with more than 320. Memphis is on pace to approach that total this year.

The year 2020 was a record for the city of Durham as there were 966 shooting incidents, 318 people were shot, and 33 of those shootings were deadly.

The latest data CBS 17 has been able to obtain from police shows that 89 percent of the shootings in 2020 were unsolved.

Recently, Durham police revealed that 85 percent of the shootings in 2021 had gone unsolved.

Durham has appointed an interim police chief during the search for Davis’ replacement.