MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WNCN) — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she wasn’t prepared for what she saw when watching videos released by Memphis officials showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

Nichols, a Memphis man, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7.

The videos, which consist of both body cam footage and street surveillance footage, were made public by the city of Memphis Friday evening.

“In my 36 years in law enforcement, I don’t think I have witnessed the disregard for a human being displayed in this video,” Davis said.

Police chief’s impact on Durham

Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, who currently serves as Memphis’ police chief, used to serve as Durham’s police chief.

She held the role from June 2016 to June 2021.

A former member of the police department in Atlanta, she took over for Jose Lopez.

During the time she served as Durham’s police chief, city leaders said Chief Davis was able to change the culture in the city by bringing down the use of force numbers.

In June 2021, Davis left Durham and took over as police chief in Memphis, becoming the first woman to ever lead MPD and the first outside to lead the department since the 1970’s.

“While I am sad to see her leave, I am excited for the next chapter of her extraordinary career,” said Durham City Manager Wanda Page at the time of Davis’ move. “Her five-year tenure in Durham has been transformative as she became a valued member of this great community, championing community policing in the city as well as among police officers and staff.”

When she moved to Memphis, Davis inherited a much bigger police department than the one she left in Durham.

At the time of her transition, Memphis had nearly four times as many officers and much more violent crime.

In 2020, Durham reported 37 homicides while Memphis reported more than 330.

Upon her move to Memphis, Davis said tackling violent crime was her top priority.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said she stood out and had the experience, compassion and vision to improve MPD.

At the time of Tyre Nichols’ violent death, Davis had been with the Memphis Police Department for about one year and seven months.