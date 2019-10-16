Men wounded in Durham double-shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday evening in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. along Lakeland Street near Sima Avenue, which is near East Lawson Street, according to Durham police.

One gunshot victim was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The other victim drove himself to a nearby hospital.

The second victim suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police released few details about the incident, but did say it was not a drive-by shooting.

Durham detectives are still investigating.

