FILE – Facebook’s Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Meta’s footprint in the United States will soon include a location in the heart of Durham.

On Monday afternoon, Meta public affairs manager Ryan Daniels confirmed the social media networking giant is planning a location in the Bull City.

According to its website, this would mark Meta’s second location in North Carolina. The first is located in Forest City, about an hour west of Charlotte.

When asked where exactly the new location would be within the American Tobacco Campus, Daniels did not comment. CBS 17 also inquired what the focus of the location will be and how many jobs it will create. Those details are not being shared at this time.

Stay with CBS 17 for the latest updates on Meta’s move to Durham.