Firefighters at El Cuscatleco in Durham on Thursday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham restaurant sustained heavy smoke damage from a Thursday morning fire.

Durham firefighters were called around 10 a.m. to El Cuscatlecto in the 4200 block of Garrett Road for a structure fire, according to the fire department.

The first unit on scene saw nothing visible upon arrival, but once inside, the crew was met by black smoke, Division Fire Chief David Swain said.

The department responded with 30 firefighters and it took about 15 minutes to find and completely extinguish the fire.

The business was not occupied as the fire was discovered upon workers arriving for the day.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The restaurant will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is being conducted and has not been finalized yet, Swain said.

The department was assisted by the Durham Police and Durham County EMS.