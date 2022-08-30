DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday.

Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.

According to investigators, the Camry, driven by Amador-Alonso, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on I-85 when it hit Beazley.

Beazley was transported to the hospital with serious injuries while Amador-Alonso was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The injuries to Beazley were not specified, but police said he succumbed to them on Aug. 26.

“Amador-Alonso has been arrested and charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving and unlawful use of highways,” Durham police said following Beazley’s death.

Amandor-Alonso received a $1,000,000 bond.