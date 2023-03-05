DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic incident in Durham County late Saturday night, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight early Sunday morning, deputies said Fletchers Chapel Road was closed near the intersection of Mineral Springs Road while troopers investigated.

The sheriff’s office was at the scene to assist with traffic control, deputies said.

They asked drivers to avoid the area.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, the road was back open, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map.

CBS 17 has reached out to NCSHP for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.