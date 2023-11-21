DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — Durham city leaders passed highly debated rollbacks to developer requirements this week, including ending parking mandates for new developments.

The list of changes known as, Simplifying Codes for Affordable Development (SCAD), was initiated by a group of local developers to relax zoning regulations and create new types of denser development.

“This amendment is bigger than setbacks and roof heights and parking requirements. This amendment is about people and the environment we create together,” Durham landscape designer Brian Vaughn said during public comment Monday.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton voted for the changes. He said the idea with taking away parking minimums is to use the space for more housing and walkable neighborhoods.

“We’re not requiring it because we want to focus on our goal to make the city more walkable, less car usage, more density for actually living,” Middleton said. “As we become more urban, I think we have to have a serious family discussion in Durham as to what exactly what our city to look like.”

Monday, many residents expressed concern with rolling back the parking minimums among other development requirements.

“It may be that the goals of this issue may be the same between propoents and opponents. We just disagree on how to get there,” resident Mimi Kessler said. “People have to drive to most destinations in Durham today because this is not New York City or San Francisco with reliable public transportation.”

Council member-elect Nate Baker said in some ways, lowering parking minimums can help with city growth. However, he does not entirely agree with the changes made Monday night.

“I don’t believe that it hits the mark in terms of what we need,” Baker said.

Baker said moving forward, more city action is needed to make sure the public doesn’t end up paying for parking that was once mandated for private developers.

“We need to make sure that the parking reform is comprehensive reform,” Baker said. “So that means addressing parking location, addressing on street parking, wider sidewalks, street trees, better urban design and investments in transit.”

Middleton said the city plans to continue discussions with community members and developers about how best to move forward with new SCAD changes.