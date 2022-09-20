DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down.

“She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.

The entire Brooks family is worried about Tonita. She has not been seen since Sept. 23, 2019. The 46-year-old was last seen in the downtown Durham area.

One of her twin daughters, Mary Brooks cried while talking about her mother.

“I love her you know; I just want see where she’s at,” Mary said.

No matter where Tonita was, she called her grandmother daily. But she had not in a while and when her grandmother passed away and even Tonita’s own son died unexpectedly, she did not show up for the funeral.

That makes the family incredibly nervous.

“My grandmother said she talked to Tonita all the time. Before she passed, that’s all she worried about… where is Tonita? Because she missed those phone calls,” brother Lewis Brooks said.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information on where Tonita might be.

They’re hoping a reward or the kindness of strangers helps find their sister, the one out the 10, who loves to walk — and that somehow, someway, she miraculously walks back into their lives.

“I just want to see her face you know,” Michael said.

Anyone with information about Tonita Brooks should call the Durham Police Department at 919 580-4440 ext. 29337 or email Cpl. Jesse Green at jesse.green@durhamnc.gov