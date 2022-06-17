DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham family is feeling thankful to have everyone under one roof after their 14-year-old son spent the last month in a hospital after nearly drowning.

But thanks to some quick thinking by his mom and dad, teenager Keaton Nichols survived.

“He didn’t come up, and then our youngest one Kaden turned around and said, ‘Mom, he’s not coming up,’” Stacie Nichols, Keaton’s mom, said of that day back in May at a hotel swimming pool.

That weekend trip to Charlotte turned into a terrifying situation for the Nichols family after Keaton nearly drowned while swimming in the pool.

“I was like oh, well he’s just holding his breath to see how long he can do it,” 12-year-old brother Kaden said. “Then I realized that he wasn’t coming up for a while, so I went down to see if he was breathing and it didn’t look like it.”

“I felt for a pulse and breathing, realized he wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse,” Keaton’s mom said.

She’s a nurse, so she immediately began CPR on her child with the help of her husband, Don, before EMS arrived and rushed Keaton to the hospital.

“It was very hard to see him lying there connected to the tubes,” Don said. “There was one point, just sitting in the hospital room, I think I counted 14 IVs.”

After a few weeks essentially in a medically induced coma, Keaton’s condition started to improve.

“The first thing I remember was seeing my parents,” Keaton said of waking up in the hospital.

But his time in the hospital wasn’t over just yet.

“I had to do therapy every day,” Keaton said. “PT, OT, trying to walk around and get my strength up, trying to walk again.”

Just this week, he was discharged from the hospital and came home to Durham for the first time in a month.

“I’m just happy that he’s here and not in the hospital still, having to worry about him,” Kaden said.

While the family is still waiting for answers on what exactly caused Keaton to lose consciousness in the pool, they do know what saved his life.

“They said because of getting him out and getting CPR done quickly, it saved his brain from losing any sort of neurological function,” his mom said.

The family says they know their story could’ve ended in a much different way, and now they want everyone to consider becoming CPR certified.

“You could save anybody whether it’s a family member, a friend, or a complete stranger, just by knowing that one simple skill,” Stacie said. “It makes a huge difference.”