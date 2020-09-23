Mom of boy shot in Durham demands city do more to stop the violence

DURHAM, NC (WNCN)– A 10-year-old boy is still recovering at Duke University Hospital in Durham after he was shot in the leg while riding in a car near Dearborn Drive and Apollo Street on Friday night.

Mavis Peaks said that she, a family friend, and her 10-year-old son, Mikie, were all on their way to her son’s grandmother’s house just before 9 p.m. when they started to hear gun shots.

“As soon as we made the right turn, we heard a loud bang,” Peaks said. “It sounded like maybe the tire blew out.”

Someone had fired a bullet that flew in the side of the vehicle.

Mikie was in the back seat and he had been struck in the leg.

“All I could see was blood and everything on the seat,” Peaks said. “The first thing he said was, ‘mama, I don’t want to die.’ So I said, ‘look at me, you’re not dying today.'”

She said they stopped, called 911, and when police arrived Peaks asked for an officer’s belt to stop the bleeding.

Peaks said she was fearful and unsure of how severe Mikie’s injury was.

“I wondered as a mother, am I going to become a statistic? Am I going to lose my son to a stray bullet that took his life?” Peaks said.

Mikie was rushed to the hospital where he has been for five days.

He just finished his second surgery and will be on crutches once he’s released.

While he survived, Peaks is concerned about the emotional impact this will have on her family.

“Is he going to be petrified sitting in the backseat or is he going to be terrified of riding in the car?” Peaks said.

While Durham Police have told CBS 17 they have increased visibility and they are working closely with the department’s gang unit to catch these suspects, Peaks is demanding that city leaders do more to stop the violence before more people are shot or killed.

“I’m speaking for all of the Black parents who have been affected by this gun violence out here,” Peaks said. “I just need a seat at the table, for you to hear me, and for you to see my bloody pants from my child’s blood. At the end of the day every child that is shot down becomes blood on your hands, because at the end of the day, you did nothing to get in front of the situation.”

Peaks said they think her son will be able to go home by the end of the week.

Durham Police said so far this year, 226 people have been shot. That’s an increase from the 132 people who had been shot last year from January 1st 2019 through September 19, 2019.