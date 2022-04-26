DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It is now less than two weeks from Mother’s Day, and Karen Wells said she will be spending her day delivering gifts to mothers who have lost a child to homicide.

“It makes me feel good on the inside to help others,” Wells said.

Wells recently started an organization called Another Chance Youth & Family Outreach that helps families who have lost children to homicide. She offers counseling and gives gifts to grieving families on certain holidays.

This Mother’s Day will be her first annual “Tears Together” event where she will be honoring 10 mothers in the area who have lost a child to homicide.

She is asking the community to contact her organization with the names of mothers for who she can purchase flowers and candles for this Mother’s Day.

“I always wanted to give back to my community, I never imagined it would be in this way,” Wells said.

It was when Wells lost her 15-year-old son, Ian Wells, in a Durham shooting one year ago, that she decided to start this organization.

Ian Wells (Crystal Price).

Ian was shot and killed at a gas station on South Alston on April 4, 2021.

“His death was sudden and devastating,” Wells said. “I had to figure out how I was going to keep his name alive.”

Wells said that Ian loved to give to others, and that’s when she decided to start this organization, giving back to the community.

“Ian was all about giving. I taught him that and I’m glad that it stuck,” Wells said. “I just want to continue that through his honor.”

On Mother’s Day, Wells said she will personally deliver gifts to these mothers and provide support for them on what can be a difficult day.

“Without having certain people reach out to me and give me their love and support, I don’t know how I would’ve made it,” Wells said. “The moments you can’t make it, there’s someone out there you can reach out, so I want to do that work for people like me.”

Wells said she is looking for mothers to honor who live in Durham, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Greensboro, Winston Salem, and/or High Point.

If you have a mother in mind that you would like to be honored this Mother’s Day, through this organization, you can call Another Chance Youth & Family Outreach Foundation at 803-342-4457.

Wells said the last day to make submissions is May 3rd.

She said she will also be honoring 10 fathers who have lost children to homicide this Father’s Day as well. The deadline to make submissions for Father’s Day is June 14th.

If anyone would like to donate to the organization, they can mail a donation to 717 Green Valley Road, Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408.