Mom of man killed in weekend Durham shooting says he was a ‘good person and loved by many’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police continue to investigate a shooting that left two young men dead, and two others injured at an apartment complex on East Cornwallis Road on Saturday morning.

Aaron Bailey and Elijah Everette, both 25, were shot and killed inside an apartment at Cadence at RTP in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to Durham police.

Authorities are not releasing specific details about the shooting but said it was not a random shooting and right now no arrests have been made.

Bailey’s family told CBS 17 on Monday afternoon they were not ready to speak on camera. But his mother said she wanted the community to know he was a good person and that he was loved by many.

His mother briefly said her son was a lifelong resident of Durham, that he was a hard worker, and that he was a rapper who loved music.

Bailey’s friend, Monique Kilpatrick, told CBS 17 she used to work with him at a call center and she could not believe it when she heard that he had been killed.

“Just a young life, dreams cut short,” Kilpatrick said. “He had so much that he wanted to do, he was just the most beautiful soul.”

She said Bailey always had a smile on his face and he was always a lot of fun to be around.

“Whoever did this to him, you took away so much from us,” Kilpatrick said. “I pray that justice is definitely served.”

According to Durham police, from Jan. 1 through Feb. 12, four people were shot and killed in Durham. When including the two people shot on Saturday, that brings the total number of Durham homicide victims to six in 2022.

Kilpatrick said she has a message for Durham city leaders.

“We’re losing our generation, we’re losing our loved ones, and we’re losing our friends,” Kilpatrick said. “I don’t think that it’s going to get better unless you guys do something about it. Help solve some of these cases. I know you guys are working hard, but we need you guys to work harder. We’re losing people that we love out here.”

Some Durham City Council members are expected to speak about gun violence at Monday night’s Durham City Council meeting.