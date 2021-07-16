Mom pleads for tips to help solve son’s cold case killing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina mother is not giving up after her son’s murder two years ago. She believes the community has valuable information to catch his killer.

Beverly Spicer Coppin’s life changed the instant she found out her son, Wendell Zeigler, was shot to death in Durham in Sept. 2019.

“The person who shot my son, I know who it is and they are in county jail as I speak with other charges but not a murder charge for my son yet,” Coppin said.

She says the case has run cold because community members have not talked to police about what they know.

“There’s so many people out there talking about it but not coming forward,” Coppin said.

But Zeigler’s case is one of many unsolved killings in the city.

Recent data obtained by CBS17 shows 73 percent of homicides this year alone have not been solved.

“I want people in Durham — when you see stuff and when you hear stuff and you see people killing people, you need to come forward,” Coppin said. “The only way this is going to stop is to get these guns put down and the violence stopped.”

The Durham Police Department is also asking for help from anyone who has information in this case. Anyone with tips can contact Investigator I. Harton at (919) 560-4440 extension 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.