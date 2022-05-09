DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Mother’s Day, Karen Wells filled up the trunk of her car with gifts for mothers in the Durham and Chapel Hill community.

“They each have a candle, some bath stuff, and of course, candy,” Wells said.

Wells wanted to do something special this Mother’s Day, so she decided to specifically deliver gifts for mothers in the area who have lost either a son or daughter to homicide.

As she walked up to the first home on Sunday, she introduced herself to a grieving mother and handed her a gift.

“My name is Karen, and I just wanted to let you know that we share tears together and that you’re not alone,” Wells said.

The effort is part of a new organization Wells started, that is called “Another Chance Youth & Family Outreach Foundation.”

Wells said Mother’s Day is a difficult day for her, too.

Wells’ 15-year-old son Ian, was shot and killed at a gas station in Durham in April 2021.

“Today was very difficult for me,” Wells said. “I have six kids and that one that’s missing, it’s really hard. But just by being able to reach out to others who have lost their child, it just gives me strength.”

Wells delivered gifts to more than half a dozen moms in Durham — and outside of the city too. She said it is something she hopes to start doing every year for both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“It lets them know they are not alone,” Wells said. “It just gives me strength, to go on, because I see how they’re making it. And I know that I can because someone else before me has.”

Wells is looking for fathers to deliver Father’s Day gifts next month. If you would like to make a referral, you can reach to Another Chance Youth & Family Outreach Foundation by calling or leaving a message at 803-342-4457.