Mom with toddler in car is injured after several gunshots fired at car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother with a toddler in her car was wounded when several gunshots were fired at her car along a Durham road Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 4:15 p.m. at 2112 Broad St., according to Durham police.

The woman was with her 3-year-old child when she was injured by the gunfire, police said.

The woman suffered superficial wounds — possibly from ricocheting bullets, according to police.

The child was not injured.

After she was injured, the woman drove to an area along Chalk Level Road where police then responded. The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Officers were at the Broad Street scene investigating as of Monday evening.