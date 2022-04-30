DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As a string of deadly shootings continues to take place in Durham, the families of those impacted by gun violence and violence in general in the city spoke out.

On Saturday. two mothers still demanding answers for the deaths of their sons are speaking up and speaking out on crime in Durham. The two coordinated the “Stop The Silence So We Can Stop The Violence” event, held for the first time in the city.

Local leaders were present at the event including Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal, who also lost a family member to gun violence.

“Well it’s personal like you said first of all, and it’s sad but it’s something I think we can do something about but it takes an entire community,” O’Neal said.

So far this year there have been more than 210 shootings in the city — and 17 have been fatal.

Tammie Goodman and Ronda Watson said its time to speak up.

“For the rest of my life, I have to live with that. That pain,” Goodman said.

O’Neal said she understands many are afraid but their faith must outweigh the fear and speak up.

Goodman said Saturday was all about the families and kids who’ve lost loved ones because they are the ones left suffering.

“They definitely suffer in silence and I wanted to do something where they would have a day with nothing but fun. Just have fun don’t think about ducking to bullets, don’t think about nothing but fun,” she said.

Four years ago her son was kidnapped and to this day she’s still looking for answers.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. That somebody was taken, my child. And he was fighting for his life he was fighting with everything he had. And that just tore me up that I couldn’t save him,” Goodman said.

In the beginning, she was afraid to speak up but working alongside, Ronda Watson, who also lost her son made the meaning more impactful.

Watson said although her son’s accused killers are behind bars the pain still hurts.

“He was my only child, he has four children and they all loved and adored their dad. So explaining to them what’s going on is going to be something I’m going to have to do for the rest of my life,” Watson said.

She told CBS 17 that she believes in order for the city to take back any control, parents must take accountability.

“We have a lot of families out here, that I feel, just don’t even care. Because of the simple fact if they did we wouldn’t have as much violence and gang affiliation as we do. Just show your children some love, ”Watson said.

Their hope is that the city will adopt “Stop The Silence So We Can Stop The Violence,” and make it an annual day for the kids.