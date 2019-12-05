1  of  3
Moogfest 2020 in Durham canceled for ‘logistical reasons’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Moogfest 2020 has been canceled.

The music and technology festival was scheduled for April 16-19 in Durham.

Organizers said it had been canceled for “logistical reasons.”

“As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community,” Moogfest said in a statement. “This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology.”

Moogfest was started in 2004

For ticket holders who pre-purchased access for Moogfest 2020, please email us at moogfest@moogmusic.com for information regarding obtaining a refund.

