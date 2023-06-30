The scene where the woman was hit Monday night in Durham. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed more charges against a man accused of hitting a woman with his car as she crossed a Durham street.

Durham police on Friday also corrected the man’s name, identifying him as Bernardino Baltazar Pena, 29.

Pena is charged with:

Felony serious injury by vehicle,

Felony hit and run with serious injury,

Driving while license revoked,

Failure to yield the right of way at a crosswalk and

Failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a pedestrian

He was originally charged with driving while impaired following the incident on Monday near the intersection of South Guthrie and Angier avenues.

Authorities say the woman — who was not publicly identified — was taken to a hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The driver was not hurt.