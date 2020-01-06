More evacuations expected Monday at Durham housing complex over carbon monoxide concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Voluntary evacuations will continue Monday at Durham’s McDougald Terrace because of potential carbon monoxide exposure.

Students who live at the housing complex and have evacuated to local hotels will get transportation to and from school, county school officials announced.

More than a dozen people ended up in the hospital in the past month because of carbon monoxide exposure.

Authorities are also investigating the possibility that the exposure caused the death of two infants at McDougald Terrace.

People who evacuated the apartments are currently staying in hotel rooms and have been provided with food vouchers.

The Durham Housing Authority (DHA) and other officials are looking at the homes for the source of the carbon monoxide.

“I’m helpless because I don’t know what to do. People keep asking what are you going to do now? I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say,” said Tamara Canada. Canada has lived at McDougald for four years.

The DHA says they’re first re-locating people with young children and the elderly. Security will monitor the buildings while people are out.

