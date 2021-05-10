More public school funding, property tax increase features of Durham County budget proposal

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County budget proposed for the 2021-22 fiscal year is more than 8 percent larger than the current one and features a 1-cent property tax increase, according to a news release from the county.

County Manager Wendell M. Davis presented the recommended budget at Monday’s county commissioners meeting. It includes $729,760,162 for all funds, marking an 8.02-percent increase from last year’s budget. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the budget increase would be Durham Public Schools, which would receive an additional $10.13 million — an increase in $184 in per-pupil spending, the release noted.

Davis’ recommended budget would also reinstate the “pay for performance” compensation system for its 2,000-plus employees. It was put on hold last year due to the pandemic. It will also support 48 new full-time employee positions.

The 1-cent increase in property taxes will yield an additional $4.58 million in revenue, the proposal said.

Durham County residents who wish to provide feedback on the budget proposal can do so online. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 24.