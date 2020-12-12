More sports returning in Durham Public Schools, including football, soccer, lacrosse

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More sports are coming back to Durham Public Schools.

In a surprise move, the board of education approved more sports for practices and conditioning training.

Back in October, the board approved a soft opening for two sports, volleyball and cross country. All other sports were put on indefinite hold.

VJ Anthony, like so many student athletes, has tried to stay in shape.

CBS 17 caught up with him as he trained in Raleigh. Anthony, a Jordan High School junior, is dedicated and passionate about football.

“There was some concern the college coaches, since we didn’t have a fall season this fall, wouldn’t look at me,” Anthony said.

Last month Anthony and his teammates sent a letter to the school board, asking them to reconsider voluntary workouts. That will become a reality following Thursday’s board approval.

“I was really excited. Extremely excited,” Anthony said.

Anthony’s family said they support the move.

“I’m just an advocate, not just for my son, but all children,” said Bonnye Anthony, VJ’s mother.

High school football along with lacrosse and soccer can start conditioning on Dec. 14.

Basketball and cheerleading can start practicing that same day. Games will begin next month.

“I’m glad that they decided to allow us to do it and I’m very, very grateful,” said David Hackney, the athletics director for Durham Public Schools.

Hackney said safeguards are in place.

“Our athletic directors are training and our coaches, we’re giving them COVID training. We’re having mandated parent meetings, where we talk to parents and student athletes about the role they play,” Hackney said.

While it’s just a start, Anthony said he has his eye on the big picture.

“Conditioning with the team, chemistry with team sports is huge. It’s how you win state championships,” Anthony said.