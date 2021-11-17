Durham crash knocks out power to 1,000+, cancels in-person classes at elementary school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Approximately 1,202 customers are without power in Durham after a car crashed into a power pole just after 2 a.m., resulting in a widespread outage, according to police and Duke Energy.

Initially, power was expected to be restored by 4:30 a.m. but that time has since been pushed back to 3:30 p.m.

The outage led to the cancellation of in-person classes at one elementary school in the area.

Holt Elementary School sent out a message on social media announcing the cancellation:

“Due to a traffic accident in the area the power is out at school. It will not be restored until 3:30pm. Today will be a remote learning day. Please complete work on Canvas and Seesaw. More information will be coming from classroom teachers.”

School officials did not say what students who are impacted by the power outage are supposed to do if they can’t complete their online assignments.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash, if the driver was injured or if any charges will be filed.

Duke Energy crews are at the scene working to repair the pole and lines.