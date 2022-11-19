DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents, students and educators packed the Durham convention center to discover what programs are available at every level in the Durham Public School System.

DPS put all 55 schools and their programs on display Saturday.

“Our schools are a part of the community and so we have to engage and bring the community into this space and our school spaces,” school board member Millicent Rogers said.

Durham Public School officials said more than a thousand people showed in just the first hour of the three-hour summit.

Among the crowd was eighth-grader Evan Marciniak, who’s set to age out of his charter school in the spring. Marciniak and his family used the summit to scout out potential high schools.

“Obviously I want a high school that will support my academic needs and will support me going into college,” Marciniak said.

“This can all be a little overwhelming, the transition to high school but also the number of opportunities that are here,” parent Macary Marciniak said. “I’m feeling more comfortable with every step because I’ve gotten the chance to talk in depth with every program.

The school district replaced their annual magnet school fair with this summit, but it expanded for everyone– even their online K-12 academy.

“What’s really important for our school particularly is that people understand that we’re not just the same type of remote learning that we had when we went virtual for emergency reasons,” Ignite online academy principal Crystal Medlin said. “With high quality instructors that are passionate about virtual learning.”

For those who didn’t make the summit, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Nakia Hardy said parents can still search school opportunities online and take tours in-person over the next few months.

“Our schools have great arts programs, career and technical education,” Hardy said. “It really is a great opportunity.”