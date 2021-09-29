More than 200 people shot in Durham this year, deadly shootings up 37% from 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department’s Crime Analysis Unit found that deadly shootings are up in Durham as compared to this point in 2020 despite shooting incidents and the total number of people shot being lower.

There have been 594 shootings in Durham in 2021 as of Sept. 25, with 205 total people being shot, 33 of them fatally. That’s already six more fatalities than 2019 (27) and 11 more than 2020 (22).

Durham year-to-date shootings from 2019-21. (Crime Analysis Unit & Crystal Price)

With a little more than three months remaining in 2021, the number of people shot in Durham only trail 2020’s total numbers by 29, with 234 total from one year ago.

Additionally, there were 100 more non-fatal shootings from 2019 to 2020, but 2021’s numbers did not surpass 2020’s mark and were still 40 non-fatal shootings from that tally up to this point last year. There were 212 non-fatal shootings at this point in 2020 compared to 172 currently in 2021.

