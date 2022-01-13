More than 300 Durham CrimeStoppers tips led to dozens of arrests in 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From shooting incidents to homicides, the cases are piling up for criminal investigators in Durham.

In 2021, there were 45 deadly shootings, which was up from the 33 deadly shootings the city had in 2020.

Durham police told CBS 17 that one challenge they’ve faced in solving some of these crimes is they need people in the community to come forward if they have information.

One way that people can report information is by calling Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Durham CrimeStoppers is a tipline separate from the Durham Police Department. It allows people to call in and report criminal activity anonymously.

Brandon Parrott is the coordinator of Durham CrimeStoppers. He said that he answers a lot of the calls that come in.

“We will take the information and send it over to the investigator,” Parrot said. “If it’s helpful, that’s great. If it’s not helpful, no problem.”

Parrott said the calls that come in have to go through several channels before he picks it up and that the calls are not tracked.

He said people can use a code name when calling in, and they can remain completely anonymous.

Parrott said the number of tips they’ve received over the years has been steady.

“Some days the phone will ring off the hook and some days it’s not as often,” Parrott said. “We get 1,000 to 2,000 calls a year.”

In 2021, Parrott said they received 333 tips that helped clear 40 cases. In 2020, he said they received 346 tips that helped close 56 cases.

“They are still leading to successes. Investigators are still filing charges,” Parrott said.

However, there are still cases that authorities need the public’s help with solving.

These include the shooting death of 73-year-old Delores Burwell, a great-grandmother who was shot and killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve at about 11 p.m. on Robinhood Road.

Also, authorities are still searching for the driver of a white Pontiac who they think was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed 50-year-old Steven Carroll Herring. He was walking at a marked crosswalk on Club Boulevard between Watts Avenue and Dollar Avenue on Dec. 22 at approximately 8:14 p.m.

“We need the community’s help always,” Parrott said. “If someone has information, we want them to call and provide that information.”

Parrott said that if you provide information that leads to an arrest, you can receive a cash reward ranging from $100 to $2,000.

He said they also take tipster calls for other law enforcement agencies such as the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Duke police, and NCCU Police.

Parrott said they also post information on their website about cases Durham police is looking to solve.

If you have any information about a crime in the Durham community, call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or go to their website