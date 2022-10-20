DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A sewage spill in Durham released about 4,200 gallons of untreated wastewater.

City officials said Thursday that the spill near the Downing Creek Lift Station was first reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The wastewater flowed into an unnamed tributary of Little Creek before it was stopped at 12:30 p.m.

The overflow was caused by a break in the sanitary sewer force main at the lift station, the city said.

Crews are flushing the creek and continuing with clean-up efforts. There were no observed hazards to persons, property, or the environment, according to the city.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the event Thursday, as required by state law.