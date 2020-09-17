More than 6,000 without power in Durham due to vehicle damaging equipment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 6,000 Duke Energy customers in Durham are without power Wednesday night, according to the utility’s outage map.

Two outages were reported between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. near Ellis Road and South Miami Boulevard. One said it was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment. Duke Energy said the other was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines.

One of those outages is estimated to be fixed around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Power isn’t expected to be restored in the other until 7 a.m., Duke Energy said.

About 95 other customers were without power along Lumley Road, too. Duke Energy said a vehicle damaged its equipment. Its estimated power would be restored by 7 a.m. Thursday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: