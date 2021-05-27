More than $8 million in scholarships awarded at Durham high school graduations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than $8 million worth of scholarship money was awarded to the 364 graduates of Durham Public Schools’ four small specialty high schools.

According to a news release from DPS, many of these students also graduated with an associate degree in various fields of study.

On Thursday, all 99 Middle College High School at Durham Tech seniors received their diplomas, which was one of the largest classes in MCHS history. Additionally, a record 41 graduates also earned their Associate Degree and another two seniors received career certificates. This saved families more than $320,000 in tuition, books, and fees.

In total, more than $1.9 million in scholarships was awarded to the 2021 MCHS seniors for 108 unique scholarships.

“I am extremely proud of our graduates,” said Crystal Taylor-Simon, MCHS principal. “This year was a year of ‘high expectations with flexibility and grace’ and the Class of 2021 rose to the challenge. Despite being in a global pandemic, the Middle College High School Class of 2021 excelled! Simply put, THEY DID IT.”

City of Medicine Academy had 78 graduates who earned more than $3 million worth of scholarships. Eighty-five percent of the graduates will be attending four-year colleges.

J.D. Clement Early College had 99 graduates who earned a total of 5,221 college credits along with various scholarships worth more than $3 million.

New Tech High School had 88 graduates—including the first cohort of graduates to earn Associate Degrees in the school’s history. A total of five associate degrees were given and 8 career certificates. New Tech graduates were awarded more than $780,000 in scholarships.