More than 80 people at Duke basketball camp exposed to bacteria causing Legionnaires’ disease

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 80 people are being treated after “likely being exposed” to the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease at a Duke basketball came, a spokesperson said Thursday.

About 84 people reported flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle fatigue, nausea, and respiratory distress after attending the K Academy basketball camp for adults. It was held from Aug. 11-15, a news release said.

Duke infectious disease specialists are working with public health officials at the local, state, and federal levels. They believe the exposure likely happened in the training room in the Schwartz-Butters Building.

All who have been exposed have been contacted by Duke physicians, the release said.

Duke environmental health specialists determined the exposure was limited to the training room. It is closed while mitigation and cleaning efforts take place. No other spaces in the building are affected, officials said.

No student-athletes were exposed to the bacteria or have reported illness, the release said.

Legionella isn’t contagious. Those who are sick pose no risk to family members or others, the release said.