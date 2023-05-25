DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program.

The operation covered an eight-day period at the end of April and beginning of May and crisscrossed Durham County seeking multiple people suspected of various felonies including those tied to drug, gun violence, and gang activity, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office, with the assistance from deputies from Orange and Alamance counties, accomplished the following:

61 outstanding warrants served

72 additional felony charges

72 additional misdemeanor charges

10 firearms seized

Two stolen vehicles recovered

Recovered drugs, including: Two grams of methamphetamine 98.34 grams of cocaine 253.97 grams of marijuana



During this specific STEP operation, the following people were found and arrested:

Carson Reed Hawkins, 32, of Durham, who was wanted on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, simple assault, DWI, and injury to personal property. He is currently in the Durham County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Zane Lee Swain, 26, of Durham was wanted on charges of felony probation violation and attempted felony larceny. He was arrested and released to the custody of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on these charges.

Tracy Saunder Warren, 29, of Durham, was wanted on charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and attempted felony larceny. After his arrest, he was given an unsecured bond by a magistrate and released.

Travion Joshua Prince, 20, of Durham, was wanted on three counts of felonious carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of schedule VI narcotics. He was given a $125,000 secured bond and is currently on pretrial electronic monitoring.

Walter Allen, 39, of Durham, was wanted on 16 county of larceny of motor vehicle parts and remains in the Durham County Detention Center under a $67,000 secured bond.

Roysey Lamont Ward Jr., 33, of Durham, was wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony probation violation, and absconder. He posted an $82,000 secured bond and was released.

Eric Feliciano, 29, of Durham, was wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and multiple felony probation violations. He was given a $60,000 bond by a magistrate and transferred to Granville County.

In addition to these individuals with active warrants, additional arrests were made of the following:

Elijah Devon Page 18, of Durham, on charges of: Carrying a concealed gun Resisting a public officer (2 counts) Failure to appear on a felony Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Page was not given a bond. He was released to probation and parole.



Kenneth Tyvon Jones, 25, of Durham, on charges of: Possession of a stolen firearm Possession of firearm by felon Parole violation



Jones was detained in the Durham County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond and later released to probation and parole.

Jaquetta Lee, 31, of Durham, was released on an unsecured bond after being charged with: Possession of Stolen Firearm Possession of firearm by felon



Timarco Melvin, 33, of Durham, posted a $100,000 secured bond and was released after being charged with: Possession of firearm by a felon Carrying a concealed gun



Jerome Gaddy, 22, of Durham, was charged with: Concealed handgun permit violation PWISD marijuana He posted a $1,000 bond and was released.



Kevin Bumphus, 34, of Durham, posted a $10,000 bond after being charged with: Possession of a firearm by a felon PWIMSD Marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Flee/elude arrest DWLR Carrying concealed gun Resisting a public officer

