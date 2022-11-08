DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At a time when many schools worry about learning loss after the pandemic, a Durham charter school is celebrating its success.

For nearly two years, CBS 17 has followed the progress of Durham Charter School, which was previously called Healthy Start Academy. Once in danger of being shut down for poor academic performance, it’s now third among Durham charter schools when it comes to proficiency.

Students at Durham Charter School eagerly raise their hands to solve math problems. Ninth graders Dayanna Cruz and Kimberly Matute both say math is their favorite subject.

Since coming to Durham Charter, Dayanna says her grades have improved because teachers make sure no students fall behind.

“It makes me feel smart because I’m actually understanding the topic,” she noted. “It makes me feel proud about my grades.”

School leaders also know a thing or two about raising scores and solving problems. Alex Quigley is the executive director of Durham Charter School, which was renamed over the summer from Healthy Start Academy when the school added a ninth grade. Each year the school will add a grade until it serves Kindergarten-12th grade.

State data shows a significant rise in the school’s proficiency scores over the last several years.

“We’ve always been an F prior to 2017-2018. We moved to a D in one year; now we’re a C, and we’re a high C almost a B,” Quigley said.

“When I came in, the school was low-performing; they were on the verge of losing their charter,” added Upper School Principal, Teron McFadden.

He and Principal Resident, Jade Shields, say turning the school around required a change in mindset.

“We had to start with the culture and making them feel safe, making them understand it was a safe place but also making them understand we were a place of academic learning,” McFadden explained. “It’s fun to be on honor roll; it’s fun to be a straight-A student.”

“They know that we all love and care about them,” added Shields. “But also hold them to very high expectations both behaviorally and academically.”

The students are rising to the occasion.

“We are the 10th highest growth school of all public schools in the state of NC. We are at over 60 percent, outperforming state averages by over 10 percent of all students,” said Quigley. “Our students are 95 percent are low income, 80 percent of them ride school buses… about 98 percent are students of color.”

Durham charter is one of two finalists in the state to become a national title one school of distinction.

When it comes to the school Kimberly Matute loves, though, numbers only tell part of the story.

“It’s not just like any other regular school; any teacher that you see, you can talk to them, and it feels like you’re at home, you know, in a safe place,” she said. “It’s a big family.”