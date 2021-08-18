More than two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies given away at Durham Rescue Mission back to school pep rally

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of volunteers were up before the sun rose Wednesday to cook meals and gather school supplies for children in need ahead of the upcoming school year.

“They realize the need and we all have that desire to help those who are less fortunate,” Ernie Mills Jr., the Vice President of Development with Durham Rescue Mission, said.

The help came through Durham Rescue Mission’s back to school pep rally and backpack giveaway.

The organization gave more than two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies in addition with food and clothing. There were also games to play and door prizes available for those in attendance.

One family volunteering said the rescue mission helped their brother during a rough time in his life. Now, they’re thankful to be able to give back to others in need.

“The work is never done and there’s always going to be a need,” One of the family members, Kristen Thompson, said. “So as a family, to be able to show up in this place and wrap our arms around the community with an organization like this, it means that love just continues to flow and we do that in honor of my brother Jordan.”

Duke Health was also on site to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to anyone eligible who wanted it.