DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Friday morning shooting took place at an apartment complex in south Durham, just over two miles from the campus of NC Central University.

Durham Police said the shooting was reported at approximately 11:43 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road at a complex known as Cadence at RTP. No victims have been identified at this time.

A CBS 17 crew has confirmed the shooting with law enforcement officers on the scene where police have blocked off a large portion of the parking lot.

Residents told CBS 17 they heard multiple gunshots. One woman said she heard about 20 shots fired.

The scene remains active with heavy police presence and multiple evidence markers on the sidewalk that fronts on of the apartment buildings.

In late February, another morning shooting at the same complex killed two 25-year-olds and injured two more.

WNCN photos/Crystal Price

This is a developing story and active scene as of 1 p.m. Friday.