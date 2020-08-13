Morrisville officer on leave after shooting at occupied car while off-duty in Durham, department says

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Morrisville police officer was put on leave after he shot at an occupied vehicle in Durham while off duty on Monday, a news release from the department said.

According to preliminary reports, Master Officer Brandon Hunter fired his personal firearm “in the direction of another occupied vehicle” Monday evening in Durham. No injuries were reported, the release said.

The Morrisville Police Department was made aware of the incident on Tuesday. Durham police are conducting a criminal investigation.

“The Morrisville Police Department is committed to conducting an unbiased and thorough internal investigation,” said Patrice Andrews, Morrisville Police Chief. “We are thankful that this unfortunate incident did not result in injuries or loss of life.”

Hunter was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation. He joined the department on Aug. 13, 2018.

