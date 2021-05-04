Morrisville woman charged with murder 2 weeks after daytime shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was charged in a deadly daylight shooting in Durham Monday, officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. on April 19 in the 300 block of East Pilot Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

“When they arrived, (police) found an adult male inside a vehicle. The male, who had been shot, was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later,” the news release said.

Anthony Marsh Jr., 27, was later identified as the victim.

Tuesday afternoon, Durham police identified a Morrisville woman as the suspect in the shooting.

Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, was arrested by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive in Morrisville.

Page was charged Tuesday with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.