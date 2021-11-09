Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Durham, North Carolina, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Durham below:

#10. 400 W Main St Unit 2301, Durham ($1,799,900)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,141 square feet; $840 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1104 Anderson St, Durham ($1,800,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,964 square feet; $454 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 400 W Main St Unit 2102, Durham ($1,899,900)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,252 square feet; $843 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 400 W Main St Unit 2502, Durham ($1,939,900)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 2,257 square feet; $859 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 136 Turner Ridge Cir, Durham ($2,280,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,563 square feet; $301 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 95 Rosemont Dr, Durham ($2,300,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,614 square feet; $347 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 3919 Regent Rd, Durham ($2,600,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,405 square feet; $405 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 4801 Pleasant Green Rd, Durham ($2,795,000)

– 11 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,031 square feet; $555 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 400 W Main St Unit 2605, Durham ($3,479,900)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,755 square feet; $926 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 483 Rosemont Dr, Durham ($6,195,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 15,675 square feet; $395 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)