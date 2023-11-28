DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As former first lady Rosalynn Carter is laid to rest, local organizations are looking back at the impact she made, giving many the chance to have an affordable home.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the Carter Work Project helped build or repair over 4,000 houses in 14 different countries.

Durham Habitat leaders said Rosalynn Carter’s volunteer work brought fame to the organization’s name so that more homes like these could be built.

“Mrs. Carter and President Carter are Habitat’s most famous volunteers,” Durham Habitat Annual Giving Officer Lindsay Humbert said. “And that has helped make Habitat a recognized brand for so many households who then can look up their local chapter and find us here at Durham Habitat.”

Just last month, the Carter Work Project centered around Charlotte, where 39 homes are expected to be finished by 2025.

“I think Habitat is well-known across the country from the Carter’s involvement, and we’re very grateful for that,” Humbert said.

Durham Habitat is currently holding a Giving Tuesday fundraiser, where donations will be triple-matched. The hope is that the projects it funds will honor Carter’s legacy. It will provide house repairs for low-income Durham homeowners. Donations will also be matched up to $50,000 through Dec. 31.